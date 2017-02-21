Pope buys quake-zone produce to help farmers, donates food
Pope Francis's chief alms-giver went on a shopping spree in quake-struck central Italy on Thursday, buying up prosciutto, cheese and local produce from struggling local businesses and donating the bounty to Roman soup kitchens.
