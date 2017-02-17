PCHS: Remembering Sarah Murphy

PCHS: Remembering Sarah Murphy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Calhoun Times

Born in 1892 to former slaves, Gabriel and Huldah McLendon, Sarah Murphy was the tenth of 11 children of this poor family in rural Seney in northwest Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
blake caldwel 3 hr Earache 2
Any groups in Rome that send supplies, etc. to ... Sun Cheryl 1
News Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with spec... Sun F You 6
Katelyn Nicole Davis Sat ntr 2
Easter Egg hunt @ Carrollton Parks $ Recreation (Apr '11) Sat Nikkip 6
Leigh Patterson, District Attorney (Oct '13) Feb 17 Tshaw7 14
TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus (Aug '16) Feb 7 Too bad 7
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC