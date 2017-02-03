Miguel Ramirez and Jeremiah Cooper na...

Miguel Ramirez and Jeremiah Cooper named GNTC's 2017 GOAL and Rick Perkins Award Winners

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Rome News

Miguel Ramirez, a Business Management student from Rome, was named Georgia Northwestern Technical College's 2017 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner and Jeremiah Cooper, a Welding and Joining Technology instructor from Ringgold, was selected as the college's 2017 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

