THE METROPOLITAN OPERA ANNOUNCED TODAY that mezzo Jamie Barton has been named as the recipient of the company's 2017 Beverly Sills Artist Award. The award, which carries a $50,000 prize-making it the largest of its kind in the United States-is annually bestowed on a young singer between the ages of 25 and 40 who has already appeared in a featured solo role at the Met.

