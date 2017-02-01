Mezzo Jamie Barton Named as the Recipient of the Metropolitan Opera's 2017 Beverly Sills Artist A...
THE METROPOLITAN OPERA ANNOUNCED TODAY that mezzo Jamie Barton has been named as the recipient of the company's 2017 Beverly Sills Artist Award. The award, which carries a $50,000 prize-making it the largest of its kind in the United States-is annually bestowed on a young singer between the ages of 25 and 40 who has already appeared in a featured solo role at the Met.
