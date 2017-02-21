Kindermusik offers South Rome Early Learning Center students a fun way to learn
Brayden Brown prepares to make some music with the zig zag blocks during Kindermusik class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kaitlyns trailer
|4 hr
|Beverly Abney
|25
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|5 hr
|Keeping faith
|3
|blake caldwel
|11 hr
|Earache
|2
|Any groups in Rome that send supplies, etc. to ...
|Sun
|Cheryl
|1
|Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with spec...
|Sun
|F You
|6
|Easter Egg hunt @ Carrollton Parks $ Recreation (Apr '11)
|Sat
|Nikkip
|6
|Leigh Patterson, District Attorney (Oct '13)
|Feb 17
|Tshaw7
|14
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC