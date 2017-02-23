John Bryan Bradley Sr. Aiken, SC

John Bryan Bradley Sr. Aiken, SC

John Bryan Bradley Sr., 88, beloved son, husband, father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Aiken Regional Hospital, Aiken, S.C., following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mr. Bradley was born April 13, 1928, in Mound, La., to Dr. George H. Bradley and Nancy McMurry Bradley.

