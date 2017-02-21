How God sees His children -
The Union Times 9 For God is my witness, whom I serve with my spirit in the gospel of his Son, that without ceasing I make mention of you always in my prayers; 10 Making request, if by any means now at length I might have a prosperous journey by the will of God to come unto you. 11 For I long to see you, that I may impart unto you some spiritual gift, to the end ye may be established; 12 That is, that I may be comforted together with you by the mutual faith both of you and me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|12 hr
|Haterz
|21
|blake caldwel
|12 hr
|Rayvan
|4
|John Adams dog trainer
|19 hr
|Funny
|1
|Kaitlyns trailer
|Tue
|Beverly Abney
|25
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Tue
|Keeping faith
|3
|Any groups in Rome that send supplies, etc. to ...
|Feb 19
|Cheryl
|1
|Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with spec...
|Feb 19
|F You
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC