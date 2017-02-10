Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon set f...

Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon set for Friday night March 17

Lights, foam, bubbles and more are part of the course for the sixth edition of the Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon, and runners and walkers can register now for the event which takes plan on Friday night, March 17. This year's race features a flat, fast course and a few special areas where runners can run through bubbles and foam.

