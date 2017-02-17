GDOL to help the Georgia Department o...

GDOL to help the Georgia Department of Public Safety recruit in Rome

Monday Feb 13

The Georgia Department of Labor's Rome Career Center will help the Georgia Department of Public Safety recruit as many as 34 state law enforcement officers to work in the northwest Georgia region.

