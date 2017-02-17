GDOL to help the Georgia Department of Public Safety recruit in Rome
The Georgia Department of Labor's Rome Career Center will help the Georgia Department of Public Safety recruit as many as 34 state law enforcement officers to work in the northwest Georgia region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with spec...
|1 hr
|F You
|6
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|11 hr
|ntr
|2
|Easter Egg hunt @ Carrollton Parks $ Recreation (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|Nikkip
|6
|Leigh Patterson, District Attorney (Oct '13)
|Fri
|Tshaw7
|14
|TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus (Aug '16)
|Feb 7
|Too bad
|7
|Kaitlyns trailer
|Feb 7
|SeaDaddy1
|24
|Review: Ken's Used Appliances & More (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Disheveled Mind
|22
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC