Funeral is Friday for two young brothers who died in wreck in LaFayette
Here is the funeral notice for the Blake Elisha Hunt and Brandon Lane Hunt, the two brothers who died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident Monday, Feb. 18. Blake Elisha Hunt, 5, of LaFayette, Ga., passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 18, 2017, in Walker County, Ga., following an automobile accident.
