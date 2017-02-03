Emergency Aid Provided by GNTC and TC...

Emergency Aid Provided by GNTC and TCSG for Residents of the South Georgia Region

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Rome News

A multi-campus endeavor by Georgia Northwestern Technical College and other colleges in the Technical College of Georgia system was undertaken this week to provide aid for residents of the south Georgia region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greetings Sun name 10
TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus Sat Too bad 6
kaitlyn nicole davis Feb 2 ntr 40
Kaitlyns trailer Feb 2 ntr 23
Cedartown Cesspool Feb 1 ntr 1
Leigh Patterson, District Attorney (Oct '13) Jan 29 miki 13
Motorcycle Gangs (Jul '13) Jan 24 GHoward 54
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC