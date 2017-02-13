Bartow 4-H'ers bring home awards from Project Achievement

Aa Sgroup of 16 Bartow County 4-H'ers came home from a recent competition with 11 first- and second-place awards. The fifth- and sixth-graders made a strong showing in the annual Cloverleaf Project Achievement district competition Feb. 4 at Georgia Highlands College's Rome campus, winning five first-place awards and six second-place awards.

