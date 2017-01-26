Young Harris College welcomes Greater...

Young Harris College welcomes Greater Community Bank President and...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Rome News

Lance serves as president and CEO of Greater Community Bank based in Rome and Calhoun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kaitlyn nicole davis 16 hr Dan cannot multiply 28
Kaitlyns trailer Jan 25 Anne cannot multiply 12
Motorcycle Gangs (Jul '13) Jan 24 GHoward 54
Review: Lowe's Home Improvement Jan 23 Hound 3
News Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10) Jan 20 sad 6
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Jan 18 My2cents 34
News Civil action filed in 2010 fatal officer-involv... (Nov '12) Jan 18 Kathy 9
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,463 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC