Week-long canoe, kayak camping trip taking on Etowah River

NORTH FORSYTH A group that boasts itself as the largest week-long canoe and kayak camping trip in the nation will paddle through Forsyth County this summer. Registration opens Tuesday, Jan. 31 for Paddle Georgia, which this year will travel along the 163-mile Etowah River that flows from the north Georgia mountains to Rome in northwest Georgia, and organizers said they expect the 450 spaces available will fill up within about 24 hours.

