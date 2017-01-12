Wallace, Hancock to lead Floyd County...

Wallace, Hancock to lead Floyd County Commission

Wednesday

The Floyd County Commission elected Commissioner Rhonda Wallace as its chairman Tuesday - the first woman to lead the board in nearly three decades.

