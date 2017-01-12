Victim of fatal shooting identified, police searching for Floyd County man
The coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting on East 19th Street this morning as a 38-year-old Rome man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walker County Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of the new principal (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Greyhound 77
|22
|affairsin PSD..
|6 hr
|Turtle
|10
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Mon
|Artist For Hire
|65
|Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08)
|Sat
|TRUTH
|188
|Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13)
|Jan 13
|Str8nNro
|6
|Ideal
|Jan 10
|Not gay
|11
|Teacher arrested and still teaching?!?!? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Sour Thing
|127
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC