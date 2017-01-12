Victim of fatal shooting identified, ...

Victim of fatal shooting identified, police searching for Floyd County man

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Walker County Messenger

The coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting on East 19th Street this morning as a 38-year-old Rome man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walker County Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of the new principal (Jun '13) 4 hr Greyhound 77 22
affairsin PSD.. 6 hr Turtle 10
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Mon Artist For Hire 65
News Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08) Sat TRUTH 188
Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13) Jan 13 Str8nNro 6
Ideal Jan 10 Not gay 11
Teacher arrested and still teaching?!?!? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Sour Thing 127
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,094 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC