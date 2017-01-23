Swift & Finch's coffee featured in re...

Swift & Finch's coffee featured in regional beer

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Calhoun Times

Neat, exciting and unifying are words that Ellie Mahon, owner of Swift & Finch Coffee , 600 Broad St., uses to describe the reaction to the use of a special coffee in Stark - a toasted porter beer being brewed at Reformation Brewery in Woodstock.

