Smoke billows from a home in South Ro...

Smoke billows from a home in South Rome on Thursday evening.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Rome News

A dog and a puppy died in a house fire in the Line Street area Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13) 18 hr Real Review 5
Ideal Tue Not gay 11
News Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08) Jan 6 Klane1954 187
Teacher arrested and still teaching?!?!? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Sour Thing 127
Electric assistance??? (Nov '13) Jan 6 stop crying 66
What ever happened to the Kingston park subdivi... Jan 2 abcd 1
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Dec 25 Bummer 33
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,511 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC