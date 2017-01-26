Sellers Gourmet Eatery opening second...

Sellers Gourmet Eatery opening second location in Rome

Wednesday

Sellers Gourmet Eatery, a popular cafe located in the heart of downtown Calhoun at 114 Court Street, has seen so much success since opening in the summer of 2014 that they are preparing to open a second location in downtown Rome.

