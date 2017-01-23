RV - resort' approved for Coosa

RV - resort' approved for Coosa

An 81-space recreational vehicle park touted as a tourism boon is expected to open in the Coosa community by the summer of 2018, after the Floyd County Commission approved on Tuesday a special use permit for the property.

