Piedmont Athens Regional hosting 8th ...

Piedmont Athens Regional hosting 8th annual Primary Care Conference

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Piedmont Athens Regional is offering a free conference for physicians and other health care professionals focused on current topics in primary care on Jan. 21 from 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. "We are very excited with the dynamic and engaging speakers for this conference," said Dr. Catherine Apaloo, Internal Medicine Residency Director at Piedmont Athens Regional and co-chair of the conference planning committee. Apaloo said the need for this conference is important to keep primary care providers up-to-date on the latest advances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of the new principal (Jun '13) 4 hr Greyhound 77 22
affairsin PSD.. 6 hr Turtle 10
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Mon Artist For Hire 65
News Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08) Sat TRUTH 188
Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13) Jan 13 Str8nNro 6
Ideal Jan 10 Not gay 11
Teacher arrested and still teaching?!?!? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Sour Thing 127
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,094 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC