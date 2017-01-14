Piedmont Athens Regional hosting 8th annual Primary Care Conference
Piedmont Athens Regional is offering a free conference for physicians and other health care professionals focused on current topics in primary care on Jan. 21 from 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. "We are very excited with the dynamic and engaging speakers for this conference," said Dr. Catherine Apaloo, Internal Medicine Residency Director at Piedmont Athens Regional and co-chair of the conference planning committee. Apaloo said the need for this conference is important to keep primary care providers up-to-date on the latest advances.
