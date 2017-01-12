New auto shop planned on Martha Berry...

New auto shop planned on Martha Berry Boulevard

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Rome News

The site of a vacant and ramshackle former car detail shop across from Wendy's on Martha Berry Boulevard is slated for a makeover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
affairsin PSD.. 43 min Truth Be Told 2
News Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08) Sat TRUTH 188
Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13) Jan 13 Str8nNro 6
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Jan 13 Sandra 64
Beware of the new principal (Jun '13) Jan 13 blow me 19
Ideal Jan 10 Not gay 11
Teacher arrested and still teaching?!?!? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Sour Thing 127
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC