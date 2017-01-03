Nancy Taylor joins staff

Nancy Taylor joins staff

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Nancy Taylor has joined the staff of Greene Publishing, Inc. as a reporter. Nancy is a graduate of Madison County High School, North Florida Junior College and Berry College in Rome, GA where she received her bachelor's degree in English with a minor in business and extensive coursework in education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ideal 10 hr Not gay 11
News Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08) Jan 6 Klane1954 187
Teacher arrested and still teaching?!?!? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Sour Thing 127
Electric assistance??? (Nov '13) Jan 6 stop crying 66
What ever happened to the Kingston park subdivi... Jan 2 abcd 1
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Dec 25 Bummer 33
Question Dec 23 Caryl 1
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC