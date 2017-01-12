Live video of 12-year-old US girl's suicide goes viral
Video of a 12-year-old US girl's suicide broadcast live has gone viral around the world, and local police say they're unable to do anything about it. Katelyn Nicole Davis of Cedartown in northern Georgia posted the 40-minute video on December 30 showing her placing her phone in her front yard, tying a rope around a tree limb and saying goodbye to her family and friends in front of the camera.
