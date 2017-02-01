Jamie Barton wins Met Opera's Beverly Sills Award
The 36-year-old Barton receives $50,000 with the award, which was announced Tuesday. The Rome, Georgia, native made her Met debut in 2009 and is in rehearsals for the company's new production of Dvorak's "Rusalka," which opens Thursday.
