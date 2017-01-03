Higher paying jobs remain a priority;...

Higher paying jobs remain a priority; some leaders want to review Rome-Floyd recruiting

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Calhoun Times

Construction crews are still doing some work on the grading of the 100-acre industrial site at the intersection of Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Electric assistance??? (Nov '13) Wed Fact not fiction 64
What ever happened to the Kingston park subdivi... Jan 2 abcd 1
Ideal Dec 29 My2cents 3
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Dec 25 Bummer 33
Question Dec 23 Caryl 1
News Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15) Dec 16 meme 24
I need a ENT Dec 15 Yep 3
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Floyd County was issued at January 05 at 2:36PM EST

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,289 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,932

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC