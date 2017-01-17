Former probation officer arrested, ac...

Former probation officer arrested, accused of sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10) 4 hr sad 6
Mother Of The Year... 4 hr love 21
kaitlyn nicole davis 4 hr love 12
Superintendent 21 hr Get Over It 2
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Wed My2cents 34
News Civil action filed in 2010 fatal officer-involv... (Nov '12) Wed Kathy 9
Pepperell Elementary and bus drive discriminati... (Dec '12) Wed Stephanie Nation 4
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC