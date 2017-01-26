Floyd County's unemployment rate rise...

Floyd County's unemployment rate rises to 5.7 percent in December

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Calhoun Times

The Georgia Department of Labor announced today that Floyd County's unemployment rate in December was 5.7 percent, up two-tenths of a percentage point from 5.5 percent in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.

