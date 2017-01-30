Ex-probation officer accused of sexua...

Ex-probation officer accused of sexual relations with a probationer granted bond

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Rome News

A former Rome probation officer accused of having sex with a probationer and sexting with another was granted bond after a short hearing Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kaitlyn nicole davis 2 hr shame is a molester 36
Kaitlyns trailer 2 hr shame is a molester 20
Leigh Patterson, District Attorney (Oct '13) 19 hr miki 13
Motorcycle Gangs (Jul '13) Jan 24 GHoward 54
Review: Lowe's Home Improvement Jan 23 Hound 3
News Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10) Jan 20 sad 6
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Jan 18 My2cents 34
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,403,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC