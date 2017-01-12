Eidson: Rome expects high interest in DDA job
Downtown Development Authority members Steven White and Jay Shell were among those who voted for facade grants for businesses at 250 Broad Street and 339 Broad Street Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affairs at PSD
|1 hr
|JiffyL
|18
|Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|TRUTH
|188
|Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13)
|Jan 13
|Str8nNro
|6
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Jan 13
|Sandra
|64
|Beware of the new principal (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|blow me
|19
|Ideal
|Jan 10
|Not gay
|11
|Teacher arrested and still teaching?!?!? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Sour Thing
|127
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC