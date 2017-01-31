CRBI will hold annual meeting tonight

The Coosa River Basin Initiative will hold its annual membership meeting today and at the same time is announcing signups for Paddle Georgia. CRBI will introduce new Executive Director and Riverkeeper Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman during tonight's 6 p.m. meeting at the ECO River Education Center at Ridge Ferry Park.

