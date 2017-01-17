Community comes together to celebrate...

Community comes together to celebrate life, vision of Martin Luther King, Jr.

A diverse crowd gathered Sunday evening at Friendship Baptist Church, where, for more than two hours, Martin Luther King, Jr. was remembered for the contributions he made in advancing the civil rights movement using non-violent means based on his Christian beliefs.

