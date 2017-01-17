Community comes together to celebrate life, vision of Martin Luther King, Jr.
A diverse crowd gathered Sunday evening at Friendship Baptist Church, where, for more than two hours, Martin Luther King, Jr. was remembered for the contributions he made in advancing the civil rights movement using non-violent means based on his Christian beliefs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Superintendent
|4 hr
|Teacher
|4
|Kaitlyns trailer
|9 hr
|Anne
|8
|kaitlyn nicole davis
|17 hr
|Anne
|17
|Mother Of The Year...
|Sat
|Anne
|22
|Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|sad
|6
|Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09)
|Jan 18
|My2cents
|34
|Civil action filed in 2010 fatal officer-involv... (Nov '12)
|Jan 18
|Kathy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC