Cartersville High senior among participants at Lords and Ladies Cotillion
Cartersville High School senior Madison McKinney will be among those recognized at the 21st biennial Lords and Ladies Cotillion Jan. 21.Presented by the Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the event - titled "Enchanted Elegance" - will take place at Berry College's Ford Dining Room in Rome at 6 p.m. "Every two years, we have a scholarship cotillion," said Ruby Morgan, who is the chapter's sole active member from Bartow County. "We have participants that go out, and they raise money [for their future pursuits] ... and they have to be involved in volunteer work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric assistance??? (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|ConcreteAngel
|63
|What ever happened to the Kingston park subdivi...
|Mon
|abcd
|1
|Ideal
|Dec 29
|My2cents
|3
|Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09)
|Dec 25
|Bummer
|33
|Question
|Dec 23
|Caryl
|1
|Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15)
|Dec 16
|meme
|24
|I need a ENT
|Dec 15
|Yep
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC