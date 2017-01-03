Cartersville High senior among partic...

Cartersville High senior among participants at Lords and Ladies Cotillion

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Cartersville High School senior Madison McKinney will be among those recognized at the 21st biennial Lords and Ladies Cotillion Jan. 21.Presented by the Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the event - titled "Enchanted Elegance" - will take place at Berry College's Ford Dining Room in Rome at 6 p.m. "Every two years, we have a scholarship cotillion," said Ruby Morgan, who is the chapter's sole active member from Bartow County. "We have participants that go out, and they raise money [for their future pursuits] ... and they have to be involved in volunteer work.

