Carlsen Precision Manufacturing addin...

Carlsen Precision Manufacturing adding to its construction site

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Calhoun Times

Contractors work to grade the site for the new Carlsen Precision Manufacturing plant in the Floyd County Industrial Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of the new principal (Jun '13) 1 hr blow me 19
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 1 hr 3rd Wife 63
Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13) Wed Real Review 5
Ideal Jan 10 Not gay 11
News Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08) Jan 6 Klane1954 187
Teacher arrested and still teaching?!?!? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Sour Thing 127
Electric assistance??? (Nov '13) Jan 6 stop crying 66
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC