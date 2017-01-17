1 charged in grocery robbery
UPDATE: A 17-year-old was taken into custody late Tuesday night after being accused of being one of three armed robbers who held up a cashier at John's Grocery earlier in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walker County Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kaitlyn nicole davis
|3 hr
|love
|15
|Kaitlyns trailer
|3 hr
|a real good bye
|3
|Mother Of The Year...
|8 hr
|Anne
|22
|Superintendent
|20 hr
|What a joke
|3
|Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|sad
|6
|Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|My2cents
|34
|Civil action filed in 2010 fatal officer-involv... (Nov '12)
|Wed
|Kathy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC