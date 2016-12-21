Wondering about Trump

Wondering about Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: National Review Online

There, not you not only get not a fine breakfast but get to read the New York Times and WSJ for free. Peggy Noonan reminds us that Trump won the election precisely because he wasn't your usual conservative - especially as defined by the WSJ - but a kind of singular center-right candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Dec 19 class of 2010 32
News Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15) Dec 16 meme 24
I need a ENT Dec 15 Yep 3
Which doctor Dec 15 Yep 11
Ideal Dec 14 Disappointed 2
Missing You Dec 12 Lex 7
1million dollar BOE surplus (Feb '15) Dec 5 Dfox 6
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,496

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC