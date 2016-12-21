Winter & Scoggins, CPA Firm joins forces with Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC
Larry E. Winter and D. David Scoggins are pleased to announce the merger of their firm, Winter & Scoggins, CPAs, with Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC. The merger became effective as of Nov. 1, 2016.
