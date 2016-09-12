Weekly Arrest Reports
Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Antarius Dante Finley, 22, Jim Lee Drive NE, Rome, GA 30161, arrested on 12/09/16, charged with Speeding and Reckless Driving. Artavious Benjamin Williams, 28, Hwy 34, Franklin, GA 30217, arrested on 12/15/16, charged with Driving While Unlicensed, Driving On Suspended License, and False Report Of A Crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Bummer
|33
|Question
|Fri
|Caryl
|1
|Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15)
|Dec 16
|meme
|24
|I need a ENT
|Dec 15
|Yep
|3
|Which doctor
|Dec 15
|Yep
|11
|Ideal
|Dec 14
|Disappointed
|2
|Missing You
|Dec 12
|Lex
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC