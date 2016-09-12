Weekly Arrest Reports

Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Antarius Dante Finley, 22, Jim Lee Drive NE, Rome, GA 30161, arrested on 12/09/16, charged with Speeding and Reckless Driving. Artavious Benjamin Williams, 28, Hwy 34, Franklin, GA 30217, arrested on 12/15/16, charged with Driving While Unlicensed, Driving On Suspended License, and False Report Of A Crime.

