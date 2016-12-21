Shuttle helps shoppers maneuver downtown

Cherokee County Herald

Mark Law shuttles three shoppers along Broad Street on Friday in the Roman Chariot, an eight-passenger golf cart that runs a downtown loop on Fridays and Saturdays. The two carts can seat up to eight passengers each and operates Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday hours for the shuttle service are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The shuttles run a loop from the Cotton Block up Broad Street to the 700 block and then back down the other side of the street.

