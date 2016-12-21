Shuttle helps shoppers maneuver downtown
Mark Law shuttles three shoppers along Broad Street on Friday in the Roman Chariot, an eight-passenger golf cart that runs a downtown loop on Fridays and Saturdays. The two carts can seat up to eight passengers each and operates Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday hours for the shuttle service are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The shuttles run a loop from the Cotton Block up Broad Street to the 700 block and then back down the other side of the street.
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|Bummer
|33
|Question
|Dec 23
|Caryl
|1
|Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15)
|Dec 16
|meme
|24
|I need a ENT
|Dec 15
|Yep
|3
|Which doctor
|Dec 15
|Yep
|11
|Ideal
|Dec 14
|Disappointed
|2
|Missing You
|Dec 12
|Lex
|7
