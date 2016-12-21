Recycling shift from Watters Street to Lavender Drive expected in early 2017

Rome and Floyd County staffers expect to have a recycling contract with Paper Recovery owner Ira Levy ready for approval by the end of next month. Members of the joint Solid Waste Commission reviewed a draft lease agreement Thursday and discussed plans to shift major operations from the recycling center at 405 Watters St. Once the city and county commissions sign off on the deal - possibly as early as February - the recycling center would be moved to a 25,000-square-foot warehouse owned by Levy at 412 Lavender Drive , the former Zartic plant property.

