Recycling shift from Watters Street t...

Recycling shift from Watters Street to Lavender Drive expected in early 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Gadsden County Times

Rome and Floyd County staffers expect to have a recycling contract with Paper Recovery owner Ira Levy ready for approval by the end of next month. Members of the joint Solid Waste Commission reviewed a draft lease agreement Thursday and discussed plans to shift major operations from the recycling center at 405 Watters St. Once the city and county commissions sign off on the deal - possibly as early as February - the recycling center would be moved to a 25,000-square-foot warehouse owned by Levy at 412 Lavender Drive , the former Zartic plant property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gadsden County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Dec 19 class of 2010 32
News Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15) Dec 16 meme 24
I need a ENT Dec 15 Yep 3
Which doctor Dec 15 Yep 11
Ideal Dec 14 Disappointed 2
Missing You Dec 12 Lex 7
1million dollar BOE surplus (Feb '15) Dec 5 Dfox 6
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,480

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC