Play, movie, symposium take a look at race relations
Rome Little Theatre will join with the MLK Commission of Northwest Georgia and 100 Black Men in January to present a Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award-winning play on race and real estate titled "Clybourne Park," the movie "A Raisin in the Sun" and a symposium on race.
Read more at Calhoun Times.
