Most SPLOST projects are on schedule

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Cherokee County Herald

The split-level Honeysuckle Ridge Road presents an engineering dilemma for designing improvements to the major road through the Chulio Hills subdivision, part of the 2013 SPLOST package. The importance of bringing 2013 SPLOST projects in on, or under, budget and completing the full list of projects was made clear to Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County leaders during a meeting at the new animal control facility last week.

