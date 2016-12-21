Mable Surrett McKenzie
Mable Surrett McKenzie, age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, formerly of Panama City, Florida, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016. She was born April 1, 1933, in Cleburne County, Alabama, to the late Willard Surrett and Mary Pruitt Surrett.
