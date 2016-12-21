Mr. Lewis C. Spruill, age 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday afternoon, December 25, 2016. He was born to the late Zach C. Spruill and Josie Ola Thompson Spruill Nutt, October 12, 1926, near Franklin, Georgia, and was reared in Heard County, Georgia.

