Lewis C. Spruill
Mr. Lewis C. Spruill, age 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday afternoon, December 25, 2016. He was born to the late Zach C. Spruill and Josie Ola Thompson Spruill Nutt, October 12, 1926, near Franklin, Georgia, and was reared in Heard County, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ideal
|Dec 29
|My2cents
|3
|Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09)
|Dec 25
|Bummer
|33
|Question
|Dec 23
|Caryl
|1
|Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15)
|Dec 16
|meme
|24
|I need a ENT
|Dec 15
|Yep
|3
|Which doctor
|Dec 15
|Yep
|11
|Missing You
|Dec 12
|Lex
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC