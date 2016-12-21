Ledbetter Properties close on purchas...

Ledbetter Properties close on purchase of 80 acres on east side of Riverside Parkway

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Rome News

The old duck pond area, which has been dry for the past decade, is now a part of property owned by R.H. Ledbetter Properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Sun Bummer 33
Question Dec 23 Caryl 1
News Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15) Dec 16 meme 24
I need a ENT Dec 15 Yep 3
Which doctor Dec 15 Yep 11
Ideal Dec 14 Disappointed 2
Missing You Dec 12 Lex 7
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC