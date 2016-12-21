Jobs, teamwork first priority

Jobs, teamwork first priority

Cherokee County Herald

The two new members of the Floyd County Commission came back from a four-day training session with a renewed focus on economic development and teamwork. Wright Bagby Jr. and Allison Watters are scheduled to be sworn in at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. - in advance of the first meeting of the year on Jan. 10. "My message hasn't changed since I campaigned," Watters said.

