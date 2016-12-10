GPB's Premieres 'The Legend Lives On:...

GPB's Premieres 'The Legend Lives On: Atlanta's Fox Theatre'

The Fox Theatre is truly an Atlanta icon - ranked for the last decade as one of the top-grossing performing arts venues in the world. Its blinking marquee has become synonymous with the city, and as GPB's new documentary "The Legend Lives On: Atlanta's Fox Theatre" reveals, the story of the building itself is just as entertaining as one of the many shows the theatre hosts.

