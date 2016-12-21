Former Popeyes GM faces arson, theft ...

Former Popeyes GM faces arson, theft charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Rome News

The former general manager of the West Rome Popeyes was arrested Monday in connection with allegations that he set the store on fire in September and stole money in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) 5 hr Bummer 33
Question Fri Caryl 1
News Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15) Dec 16 meme 24
I need a ENT Dec 15 Yep 3
Which doctor Dec 15 Yep 11
Ideal Dec 14 Disappointed 2
Missing You Dec 12 Lex 7
See all Rome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rome Forum Now

Rome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Rome, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC