Floyd County's unemployment rate declines to 5.5 percent in November
The Georgia Department of Labor announced today that Metro Rome's unemployment rate in November was 5.5 percent, down three-tenths of a percentage point from 5.8 percent in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Bummer
|33
|Question
|Fri
|Caryl
|1
|Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15)
|Dec 16
|meme
|24
|I need a ENT
|Dec 15
|Yep
|3
|Which doctor
|Dec 15
|Yep
|11
|Ideal
|Dec 14
|Disappointed
|2
|Missing You
|Dec 12
|Lex
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rome Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC