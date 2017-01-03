Boys Basketball: KJ Brown leads Rome boys over Ringgold
KJ Brown made five 3-pointers, Jordan Watkins hit 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth period and Rome made a second-half stand to defeat Ringgold 72-66.
